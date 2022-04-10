Troopers Reopen OK-44 In Washita County, Grass Fire Under Control

Saturday, April 9th 2022, 7:13 pm

By: News 9, Drake Johnson

News 9 Storm Trackers Val Castor and Amy Castor provided an update on the Foss grass fire at 6:45 p.m.

UPDATE: The OHP has reopened OK-44 and said all units have been released to regular patrol as of 6:15 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) closed OK-44 in Washita County just after 5 p.m. due to a grass fire between I-40 and the north side of Foss, Oklahoma. The OHP said smoke is a hazard and residents have been notified to evacuate the town of Foss.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.