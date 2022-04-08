Fire Weather, Drought Increases Fire Risk Until Next Week

Friday, April 8th 2022, 6:31 pm

Wildfire danger is a top concern for emergency managers until the middle of next week.

Oklahoma Forestry Service officials say western and north central Oklahoma are currently primed for wildfires.

The past few days of fast-moving grass fires are a sign of dry and windy conditions.

The Meade County Sheriff’s office on the border of northern Oklahoma and Kansas confirmed today that fires in Beaver County on Thursday were caused by a vehicle backfiring.

Hundreds of people were evacuated in neighboring Harper County as this region of the state deals with hazardous fire conditions.

Oklahoma Forestry Service officials warn recent fires spark easily and resist being put out.

“More concerning is, new fires are exhibiting resistance to control, in other words, requiring more resources for a longer period of time to extinguish wildfires,” said Drew Daily, OFS Fire Staff.

He says these fires require heavy resources to contain – helicopters, dozers, as much support as possible.

The number of blazes in the state are currently trending up compared to previous rates of wildfire outbreaks.

Year-to-date, OFS has responded to 607 wildfires. That is 150% of the state’s 10-year average at this point in the year.

Just in April, OFS has responded to about 32 wildfires.

Officials encourage everyone to honor burn bans in your area and pay attention to conditions.

“Avoid driving vehicles across pastures and over grass. catalytic converters and exhaust can and readily do ignite wildfires,” Daily said.

OFS officials tell News 9 they expect these dangerous conditions to continue at least until mid-week next week.

If you see a wildfire, immediately call 911.

Daily says it's helpful if you have an exact location of the smoke or flames you see.