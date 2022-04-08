Friday, April 8th 2022, 6:31 pm

Oklahoma Comedian Tells Jokes About His Struggle With Kidney Disease

When AJ Coulter was told he’d never play football again he made a joke about it.

Coulter started playing football as a kid and was pretty good at it.

“Later that year I was good enough to be offered a scholarship at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M college,” said Coulter.

An exceptional athlete, Coulter aspired to eventually transfer to OSU.

“My dream, you know, was to go play for Oklahoma State. The cowboys, Go Pokes,” said Coulter.

But then began the health struggles.

“Over the time you know, my health was just kind of bad, honestly, I was sick, but I didn’t know I was sick,” said Coulter.

Coulter would be diagnosed with kidney disease.

“My kidneys failed, and it was just like life changing, I didn’t understand what was going on,” said Coulter.

But what he did know, is that football, for him, was over.

“In life there’s just two decisions, you either lay down, or you keep pushing,” said Coulter.

Coulter found new life on stage as a standup comedian, bringing awareness to kidney disease.

With dialysis and kidney failure you deal with fluid retention, and I make a lot of jokes about that,” said Coulter.

Coulter jokes on stage: “I could drink some Kool-Aid and die right there, and then on my tombstone, when I’m getting buried, it would say, just another black man that the Kool-Aid man liquidated,” said Coulter.

He’s found a new purpose and a new passion.

“I’m talking about something that’s just, so under-talked about and such a great cause that it’s really hard to offend people about, and that’s the great thing, and I love it,” said Coulter.

Coulter is being booked all over the country and getting recognition from some pretty big names in the comedy community.

He has some pretty big things in the works that he is not ready to reveal at this time.