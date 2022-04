Friday, April 8th 2022, 10:16 am

After multiple people commented on delivering a baby during severe weather, Meteorologist Lacey Swope decided to research a connection between the two things.

In her 'Ahead of the Storm' deep-dive, she found out more about a link between going into labor in the midst of a storm.

Through her research, she was able to find out more about the likelihood of having a baby while severe weather is in the air.