News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 8)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, April 8th 2022, 9:10 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m .Newscast (April 8)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 8)
Top Headlines
Nissan, NASA Teaming On 'Game Changing' Electric Vehicle Batteries
CBS News
Nissan is working with NASA on a new type of battery for electric vehicles that promises to charge more quickly and be lighter yet safe, the Japanese automaker said Friday.
Nissan, NASA Teaming On 'Game Changing' Electric Vehicle Batteries
CBS News
Nissan is working with NASA on a new type of battery for electric vehicles that promises to charge more quickly and be lighter yet safe, the Japanese automaker said Friday.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Moves From ABC To Sibling Disney+
Associated Press
“Dancing With the Stars” will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network’s corporate sibling.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Moves From ABC To Sibling Disney+
Associated Press
“Dancing With the Stars” will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network’s corporate sibling.
US Speeds Entry For Ukrainians As More Reach Mexico Border
Associated Press
The United States has sharply increased the number of Ukrainians admitted to the country at the Mexican border as even more refugees fleeing the Russian invasion follow the same circuitous route.
US Speeds Entry For Ukrainians As More Reach Mexico Border
Associated Press
The United States has sharply increased the number of Ukrainians admitted to the country at the Mexican border as even more refugees fleeing the Russian invasion follow the same circuitous route.
China Used TV, TikTok Stars In Discreet Olympics Campaign
Associated Press
A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” TV star, a Paralympic swimmer and a self-described “brand king” were among the Instagram and TikTok influencers who were paid by Chinese officials for a discreet campaign that promoted the Beijing Winter Olympics, new Justice Department documents reveal.
China Used TV, TikTok Stars In Discreet Olympics Campaign
Associated Press
A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” TV star, a Paralympic swimmer and a self-described “brand king” were among the Instagram and TikTok influencers who were paid by Chinese officials for a discreet campaign that promoted the Beijing Winter Olympics, new Justice Department documents reveal.
View More Stories
