High Fire Danger Continues Across Oklahoma Following Wildfires

Friday, April 8th 2022, 7:51 am

It's been a busy week for firefighters in northwest Oklahoma, as they work countless hours battling fires, some that have already burned thousands of acres.

The Beaver River Fire has already burned tens of thousands of acres in northwest Oklahoma.

Fire crews are saying those flames are now under control.

However, crews from across the state are busy fighting several fires around the same area.

The North Canadian Fire in Harper County has burned more than thousands of acres and is 50% contained as of Thursday night.

News 9 was able to go up to Fort Supply where flames forced many people to evacuate their homes.

Fortunately, the fire around that area is contained and the evacuation order is over.

"We were here pretty quick and it helps out a lot, we were able to get graders and our trucks on scene pretty quick," said Jay Pemperton from the Buffalo Fire Department.

The Forestry Service says the Britt Fire in Texas is making its way into Beckham County.

Oklahoma and Texas crews are working together to try and contain that one as well.

Fire danger continues Friday.