Friday, April 8th 2022, 7:33 am

By: News 9

While fire threat is on high, there are a few things you can do to stay safe at home.

Fire officials say you need to have an escape plan if a fire does start.

To prevent fires, make sure you're keeping an eye on any food that is cooking.

Also, don’t leave a room with a candle that is burning.

You’ll also want to check to see if your smoke alarms are working.