Suspect Dies Following Norman Pursuit, Investigation Underway

Friday, April 8th 2022, 7:08 am

By: News 9

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Norman.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

It began when police tried to pull someone over for a traffic stop near Alameda and 12th Avenue.

According to authorities, something happened during the traffic stop, but it is not clear yet exactly what happened.

A pursuit then began.

That pursuit ended about six miles away, with an officer-involved shooting near 60th avenue and Highway 9.

The suspect died at the scene.

Norman Police say it is still early on in the investigation regarding the incident.

At this time, the name of the suspect that died has not been released.

No officers were hurt during the incident.