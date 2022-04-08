Walmart Boosts Annual Pay For New Truck Drivers To $110,000

Friday, April 8th 2022, 5:00 am

By: CBS News

Walmart is increasing the pay it offers truck drivers in its private fleet to $110,000 in their first year on the job.

The nation's biggest retailer said Thursday in blog post that drivers with previous experience working with the company can earn even more based on their tenure and location. Walmart has about 12,000 workers that drive its company-owned trucks.

Walmart said that prior to this increase, the average salary for new drivers was $87,500 in their first year. It also said it hired about 4,500 truck drivers last year, the most in its history.

"We will continue to hire based on need to support growth of the business," a Walmart spokeswoman told CBS MoneyWatch. She added that the company will also pay for a driver's cost of earning a commercial driver's license, which can be around $4,000 to $5,000.

Walmart's recruitment push comes as the country faces a shortage of truck drivers, which is worsening supply-chain snags and making it harder to get products onto store shelves. President Biden on Monday announced a plan to recruit more veterans and women to the trucking industry.

Walmart said that people can visit drive4walmart.com to apply for a job.

"These latest investments mean Walmart drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company," said Fernando Cortes, senior vice president of transportation at Walmart, and Karisa Sprague, senior vice president of Supply Chain People, in the company's post.

By comparison, the median pay for heavy truck and tractor-trailer drivers in 2020 was $47,130 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Last year, the industry was short a record 80,000 drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations, a trade group.

To become a Walmart driver, applicants must have some qualifications under their belt. The company requires that drivers have an Interstate (Class A) Commercial Driver's License with HAZMAT endorsement, or receipt of HAZMAT endorsement within 120 days of being hired. Job candidates must also have a clean driving record with no serious traffic or moving violations within the last three years.

Walmart screens for DUI, DWI, OUI (operating under the influence) or reckless driving involving alcohol or drug convictions within the last 10 years, as well as issues such as preventable accidents on the road.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 2:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.