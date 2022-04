Thursday, April 7th 2022, 11:00 pm

By: News 9

Norman police confirm that a chase in Norman ended in a crash and the suspect involved has died.

The chase started at Alameda St and 12th St and came to an end at the intersection of S. 60th and Highway 9.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Police have confirmed that officers did fire shots at some point. The suspect died from the resulting gunfire.

Norman Police tell News 9 that more information will be released Friday morning.

This is a developing story.