Thursday, April 7th 2022, 10:23 pm

By: News 9

Department Of Corrections Vehicle Crashes East Of Lexington - Video

Department Of Corrections Vehicle Crashes East Of Lexington - Map

A Department of Corrections vehicle was involved in a wreck east of Lexington in Cleveland County on Thursday night.

According to OHP, multiple people are trapped in the vehicle.

The crash happened on 156th St and Highway 39.

Two EMS units have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.