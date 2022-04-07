Oklahoma County Drug Court Program An Alternative To Incarceration

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 6:18 pm

Graduations are a special time for many, and that is no different for the recent graduates of Oklahoma County’s Drug Court program.

“Our treatment courts, it is the last stop before prison,” said Judge Kenneth Stoner the presiding judge over Drug and DUI Court in Oklahoma County.

Oklahoma County Drug Court is a comprehensive program that offers support, treatment, supervision, and accountability as an alternative to traditional sentencing.

“When they come in, it’s rather high stakes, we make a bargain, which is, if your successful in the program your charges get dismissed if you fail the program you have to go to prison,” said Judge Stoner.

Since the program started in 1997, over 2,300 men and women that have successfully completed the program.

Shannon Garrison completed the program four years ago but admits initially she struggled.

“I didn’t want to do any of the things they told me to do, I was very resistant and manipulative and tried to do things my own way,” said Garrison.

After a couple of setbacks Garrison did graduate.

“It was an overwhelming scary feeling; cause you’re going to lose all the accountability and the drug test and the things that have really been in place to keep you sober,” said Garrison.

She now works for the Oklahoma County Health Department as a community health worker, helping others overcome the same challenges.

Assistant Public Defender Madison Melon is supervisor for all the diversion programs in Oklahoma County, said that Garrison is essential to the program.

“I can care and love them, but I’ve never been where they are, and she has and it is amazing to see the relationship she builds with them,” said Melon.

“My whole life is based on helping other people get sober, and really, it’s a benefit to me, because it’s the one thing I’ve learned that has kept me sober,” said Garrison.

Garrison has been clean and sober for four years and says the program saved her life.

“My life wouldn’t have changed without this program, I would still be doing the same thing and probably be in prison by now,” said Garison.

Her advice for the current graduates of the program.

“I would tell them that a life of recovery is better than anything that you could imagine and it’s worth everything,” said Garrison.

The program is an 18 to 24-month program, however once successfully completed, the participants records are wiped clean.



