Suspect Arrested In Connection To Deadly Southwest OKC Hit-And-Run

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 5:53 pm

A murder suspect was arrested this week in connection to a deadly hit-and-run at a southwest Oklahoma City 7-Eleven store last Friday.

New court documents filed in Cleveland County showed Shavar Gilchrist, 32, ran over Emmanuel White, 38, twice in the parking lot. Gilchrist was booked into the Cleveland County jail and faces a first-degree murder charge.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the two men arguing inside the store near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue and continued the argument into the parking lot by a white SUV.

According to an arrest warrant, investigators pulled the store's security video and watched the deadly interaction play out in the parking lot, just as witnesses described.

“During the altercation as it appears right now,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sgt. Dillon Quirk said. “One person got inside a vehicle, committed an intentional act of striking the person with that vehicle before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.”

Investigators said Gilchrist attempted to run the victim over, but White was able to get out of the way. The second time police said Gilchrist backed over the victim with both the front and back passenger tires. White sat up but was ran over again by Gilchrist.

“That victim that was struck by the vehicle was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased,” Quirk said.

Witnesses said Gilchrist left the scene in the SUV. Investigators were able to get the car's tag number from security video. They traced it to a friend of Gilchrist, who indicated she let him borrow her car while she was at work.

The woman told investigators Gilchrist called her and told her the car was parked at her work.

“He messed up and left on foot,” the man allegedly told her.

Gilchrist has multiple DUI charges and convictions as well as serving time in prison for violent crimes.