Friday, April 8th 2022, 1:51 am
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Deadly Southwest OKC Hit-And-Run
Jennifer Pierce
A murder suspect was arrested this week in connection to a deadly hit-and-run at a southwest Oklahoma City 7-Eleven store last Friday.
Oklahoma Predator Prevention Catch Tinker Base Airman Attempting To Meet 15-Year-Old
Anjelicia Bruton
Del City police issue an arrest warrant for an Air Force reservist accused of trying to meet up with who he thought was a minor for sex. Cameras were rolling when he was caught.
Scam Attacking UCO Student’s Instagram Account Compromises Personal Info
Erika Lee
Several UCO students say their social media accounts have been hacked and now their personal information is compromised.
Los Angeles Man Pleads Guilty To Interference With Flight Attendant On Flight Diverted To OKC
News 9
Wednesday, Ariel James Pennington, 35, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to interference with a flight attendant on a flight that was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.
1 Hurt In Reported Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
News 9
Oklahoma City police are responding to a shooting in west Oklahoma City Thursday morning.
Road Rage Incident Leads To Arrest Of Oklahoma City Man
Anjelicia Bruton
An arrest has been made in a road rage incident where two people got into a fight in Oklahoma City.
Major Moments: Nick Price Steps In As Arnold Palmer's Competition At Southern Hills
John Holcomb
When the PGA of America decided to move their 1994 championship from Oak Tree in Edmond, Southern Hills stepped in. Stepping into the role of the hottest player in golf was Nick Price.
Tulsa Man Sends Birthday Cards To Children With Autism Around The World
Ashlyn Brothers
A Tulsa man is supporting kids with Autism by sending them birthday cards. April is "National Autism Awareness Month." One man is dedicated to autism awareness every month.
Work Begins To Repave Part Of Bartlesville Road
Matt Rahn
A newly repaved road in Bartlesville is having to be torn up and fixed after an issue with the asphalt. A section of Hillcrest Road in Bartlesville just got repaved last fall as part of a project that cost over $2 million, but part of it is having to be torn up and redone after engineers discovered an issue with the asphalt.
Cirque Italia Returns To Tulsa With Performances At Woodland Hills Mall
News On 6
The Cirque Italia is back in Tulsa and performing at Woodland Hills Mall. It's different than what you typically think of when it comes to circuses. It features a 35,000 gallon water tank, which is one of just three in the world like it.
Oklahoma City Thunder To Host Summer Basketball Camps For Kids In Tulsa
News On 6
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to host two summer basketball camps for kids in Tulsa. The team said its "Youth Basketball Hustle Camps" will teach kids between the ages of 6 and 14 the fundamentals of the game, development drills to improve skill sets, ball-handling, layups and more.
Sales Tax Revenue Paying For New Parking Lots At Lee Lake In Bartlesville
Dustin Stone
Sales tax revenue is paying for some changes happening at a lake in Bartlesville. Lee Lake on the east side of Bartlesville is getting new parking lots thanks to sales tax revenue generated after voters approved the plan in 2020.
