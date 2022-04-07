Evacuation Order Lifted For Fort Supply Residents, Crews Searching For Hot Spots

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 5:29 pm

Areas Of Harper And Woodward County Being Evacuated Due To Wildfire Near Fort Supply

The Fort Supply community remains on high alert Thursday afternoon following an evacuation order issued by the National Weather Service.

About 300 residents and the Fort Supply School District were evacuated as the wildfire moved toward the town, according to Lt. Matt Lehenbauer with Woodward County Emergency Operations.

The evacuation notice was lifted around 2 p.m.

Emergency managers recommend residents pay attention to automatic National Weather Service alerts in case of another evacuation as crews continue to work on hot spots. Residents may also self-evacuate.

Lehenbauer said peak winds reached 40+ MPH and the area is in extreme drought conditions.

He said they were still searching the area for any lost structures.

Helicopters will be flying over the area with thermal technology to search for remaining hotspots.

This is a developing story.



