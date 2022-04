Thursday, April 7th 2022, 12:29 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City residents could soon be paying more on their water bills.

City leaders are recommending an increase in rates for annual water, wastewater and solid waste services.

The total increase for all three would be 4 percent.

Officials said the funds would help replace infrastructure and improve the system's reliability.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect June 1.