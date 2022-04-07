Two Firefighters Injured In Beaver County Wildfire

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 9:19 am

Two Oklahoma firefighters are badly hurt after fighting wildfires in Beaver County.

Strong winds across Oklahoma are increasing the fire danger across the state.

At last check with the Oklahoma Forestry Services, the Beaver River Fire is only 15% contained and has consumed more than 23,000 acres.

Two firefighters responding to that fire had their truck roll over due to the sheer amount of smoke and wind in the area.

When an ambulance couldn't get through the smoke, an OHP trooper in the area rushed in and transported the firefighters, Tyler Morris and Jason Smith, to a nearby hospital.

Both men were airlifted to the burn unit in Lubbock to treat their severe burns but are expected to recover.