1 Hurt In Reported Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 9:14 am

By: News 9

Police Respond To West OKC Shooting, Suspect In Custody

Oklahoma City police are responding to a shooting in west Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of N. Rockwell Avenue.

The incident resulted in one victim injured, according to authorities on the scene.

The victim involved was a woman, who sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

A suspect has been placed into custody regarding the incident.

Oklahoma City Fire Department is also on the scene.

