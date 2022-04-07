×
Programming Note: 'Ahead Of The Storm' Weather Special Airs Tonight at 8:00
×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
×
Breaking News: OSDH: 2,042 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 120 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
51°
Feels like 38°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Lacey's Thursday Morning Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, April 7th 2022, 4:36 am
By:
News 9
Lacey's Thursday Morning Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Thursday morning forecast for April 7, 2022.
More Like This
Lacey's Thursday Morning Forecast
News 9
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Thursday morning forecast for April 7, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Morning Forecast
News 9
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Thursday morning forecast for April 7, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 7, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 7, 2022.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Thursday Forecast
News 9
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 7, 2022.
Thursday Forecast
News 9
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 7, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Lacey's Thursday Morning Forecast
News 9
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Thursday morning forecast for April 7, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 7, 2022.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Thursday Forecast
News 9
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 7, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 6, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for April 6, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
OSDH: 2,042 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 120 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
News 9
One hundred twenty virus-related deaths and 2,042 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since March 31, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH: 2,042 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 120 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
News 9
One hundred twenty virus-related deaths and 2,042 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since March 31, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Pelosi Positive For COVID-19, Was At White House With Biden
Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.
Pelosi Positive For COVID-19, Was At White House With Biden
Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.
Good Life List: Children's Book Giveaway
News On 6
On this week's Good Life List, Mia Fleming takes us on a reading adventure with a children's book giveaway at the Tulsa Farmers Market.
Good Life List: Children's Book Giveaway
News On 6
On this week's Good Life List, Mia Fleming takes us on a reading adventure with a children's book giveaway at the Tulsa Farmers Market.
Watch: High School Students Compete In Regional Robotics Competition
News On 6
High school students from all over are gearing up for the Green Country Regional Robotics Competition.
Watch: High School Students Compete In Regional Robotics Competition
News On 6
High school students from all over are gearing up for the Green Country Regional Robotics Competition.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
OSDH: 2,042 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 120 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
News 9
One hundred twenty virus-related deaths and 2,042 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since March 31, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Pelosi Positive For COVID-19, Was At White House With Biden
Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.
Good Life List: Children's Book Giveaway
News On 6
On this week's Good Life List, Mia Fleming takes us on a reading adventure with a children's book giveaway at the Tulsa Farmers Market.
Watch: High School Students Compete In Regional Robotics Competition
News On 6
High school students from all over are gearing up for the Green Country Regional Robotics Competition.
Family Safe After Escaping Early Morning Mobile Home Fire
News On 6
A Creek County family is safe after escaping a mobile home fire on Thursday morning.
Crews To Begin Installing New Bike Lanes In Downtown Tulsa
News On 6
More bike lanes are coming to downtown Tulsa.
View More Stories