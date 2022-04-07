OHP Trooper Drives Firefighters To Hospital After Fire Truck Rolls Over

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 10:22 pm

Two families are counting their blessings after their loved ones were saved from a crash by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.

The two firefighters were responding to the fire in Beaver County. Suddenly, they found themselves in the back of a patrol car on the way to the hospital.

The wildfire in Beaver County burned over 20,000 acres. Multiple agencies and volunteer firefighters from surrounding areas rushed to render aid.

“It became really a dangerous situation because the visibility was down to almost nothing and the fire was shifting and moving back towards us,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called out to block the highway. Troopers drove through smoke to evacuate people involved in a wreck.

“As they are getting all of that traffic out, they realize that there were two firefighters that were injured in a crash where a fire truck had actually rolled off the roadway,” said Foster.

“Just because of the smoke it made the visibility next to nothing. It grabbed and it rolled the truck,” said Ashley Morris Lehnert, the sister of one of the Volunteer Firefighters involved in the crash.

The ambulance was unable to get through the smoke. Trooper Brady Nichols heard radio traffic and took swift action to transport the two firefighters to the nearest hospital.

“The Trooper made the decision to go ahead and get them to the hospital. That decision helped with lifesaving treatment with both of the men just because of the smoke inhalation and the severe burns,” said Lehnert.

Her brother Tyler Morris and Jason Smith were then airlifted to the burn unit in Lubbock to treat their severe burns.

“They are going to be okay however it is going to be a very long road with the seriousness of the burns,” she said.

“We’re just thankful that the troopers are okay, that the firefighters were able to get the medical assistance that they needed in a dangerous, dangerous situation,” said Foster.

There is a GoFundMe to help with medical bills while they get treatment in Lubbock.







