Temporary Street Closures In Downtown OKC For Festival Of The Arts

Street closures downtown will affect traffic in downtown Oklahoma City for the next few weeks as organizers prepare for the Festival of the Arts.
Street closures will begin on April 8 and last through the end of the month.
The Festival of the Arts will be April 19-24 in Bicentennial Park.
Streets bordering the park will be closed starting April 8 for setup. The closures include:
All streets will reopen April 30. Drivers should allow extra time downtown during the closures.
On-street parking bordering Bicentennial Park will not be accessible while the streets are closed. Pedestrian access to Bicentennial Park and Civic Center Music Hall will be maintained.