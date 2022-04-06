Temporary Street Closures In Downtown OKC For Festival Of The Arts

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 4:06 pm

By: News 9

Street closures downtown will affect traffic in downtown Oklahoma City for the next few weeks as organizers prepare for the Festival of the Arts.

Street closures will begin on April 8 and last through the end of the month.

The Festival of the Arts will be April 19-24 in Bicentennial Park.

Streets bordering the park will be closed starting April 8 for setup. The closures include:

Walker Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive and southbound from Robert S. Kerr Avenue to Main Street. The Arts District Garage will be accessible from Walker Avenue to Latting Circle. Lee Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive with alley access. Northbound and southbound from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive. Colcord Drive – Eastbound from Lee Avenue to Walker Avenue. Couch Drive – Westbound from Walker Avenue to Lee Avenue.

Click here to view a map of the closures.

All streets will reopen April 30. Drivers should allow extra time downtown during the closures.

On-street parking bordering Bicentennial Park will not be accessible while the streets are closed. Pedestrian access to Bicentennial Park and Civic Center Music Hall will be maintained.



