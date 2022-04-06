Sassy Mama: French Eggs With Chives


Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 4:54 pm
By: News 9


Ingredients:

  1. 6 eggs
  2. 1 tablespoon fresh chives, diced
  3. 2 tablespoon cream
  4. Salt & pepper
  5. 1 tablespoon butter

Directions:

  1. In a 8 inch skillet melt the butter.
  2. In a medium sized bowl whisk together the eggs, chives, salt and pepper.
  3. Make sure that the egg whites are fully broken down and there are no strings.
  4. Pour out about a quarter of a cup of the egg mixture into a small bowl and set aside. 
  5. Pour the large bowl of beaten eggs Into the skillet and gently whisk over low heat.
  6. Once the eggs start to turn into lumps removed from the heat.
  7. Stir in the cream and extra eggs until a creamy consistency is produced.
  8. Serve with additional chives sprinkled on top and or sautéed vegetables.

Click here to follow Sassy Mama on Facebook.