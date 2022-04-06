Sassy Mama: French Eggs With Chives
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives, diced
- 2 tablespoon cream
- Salt & pepper
- 1 tablespoon butter
Directions:
- In a 8 inch skillet melt the butter.
- In a medium sized bowl whisk together the eggs, chives, salt and pepper.
- Make sure that the egg whites are fully broken down and there are no strings.
- Pour out about a quarter of a cup of the egg mixture into a small bowl and set aside.
- Pour the large bowl of beaten eggs Into the skillet and gently whisk over low heat.
- Once the eggs start to turn into lumps removed from the heat.
- Stir in the cream and extra eggs until a creamy consistency is produced.
- Serve with additional chives sprinkled on top and or sautéed vegetables.
