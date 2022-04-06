Sassy Mama: Twisty Sriracha Bacon
Ingredients:
- 12 slices of bacon
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar
- 2 tablespoon demerara sugar
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
Directions:
- Line a baking sheet with foil.
- Preheat the oven to 375°.
- To twist the bacon: hold at one end still and twist the other end until it’s tight.
- Lay on a baking sheet and continue with the rest of the strips.
- To make the glaze, in a small bowl combine the Sriracha sauce, cinnamon sugar, and Demera sugar.
- Stir together and then brush onto the twisty bacon strips.
- Cook in the oven for 25 minutes or until browned and crisp.
- Remove the pan from the oven and then use tongs to place the bacon onto a paper towel lined plates to drain.
