Sassy Mama: Twisty Sriracha Bacon


Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 4:50 pm
By: News 9


Ingredients:

  1. 12 slices of bacon
  2. 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
  3. 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar
  4. 2 tablespoon demerara sugar
  5. 1 tablespoon of soy sauce

Directions:

  1. Line a baking sheet with foil.
  2. Preheat the oven to 375°.
  3. To twist the bacon: hold at one end still and twist the other end until it’s tight.
  4. Lay on a baking sheet and continue with the rest of the strips.
  5. To make the glaze, in a small bowl combine the Sriracha sauce, cinnamon sugar, and Demera sugar.
  6. Stir together and then brush onto the twisty bacon strips.
  7. Cook in the oven for 25 minutes or until browned and crisp.
  8. Remove the pan from the oven and then use tongs to place the bacon onto a paper towel lined plates to drain. 

