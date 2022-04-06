Youth Turkey Season Kicks Off This Weekend

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 2:36 pm

By: Jake Meyer

Young hunters, the season is here!

Youth turkey season is the weekend of April 9 & 10.

The youth season allows hunters 17 and younger an opportunity to hunt before all Oklahoma hunters get out in the field.

The bag limit for wild turkey has changed since last year. For the 2022 spring turkey season, the bag limit is one tom turkey, which is defined as any bearded turkey. Every hunter’s combined spring turkey seasons limit is one tom turkey, which means any youth hunter who bags a bird this weekend is done hunting for this spring.

All youth hunters must possess a turkey license or proof of exemption, and must be accompanied in the field by an adult 18 or older. The adult may not hunt or possess any archery equipment or firearms.

Youth hunters may harvest a turkey with archery gear or a shotgun, but rifles and handguns are not permitted. Each harvested turkey must be tagged in the field and checked in using the online E-Check system.

If unfilled during the youth season, the youth spring turkey license is also valid during the regular turkey hunting season from April 16 to May 16 statewide, also a change from 2021.

For complete details on the youth spring turkey hunting season, consult the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations online at www.wildlifedepartment.com