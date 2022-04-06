Gov. Stitt Appoints Cary Baetz To Oklahoma State University Board Of Regents

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 1:11 pm

By: News 9

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Cary Baetz, a long-tenured financial executive, to the Oklahoma State University Board of Regents Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Gov. Stitt said in part,

"He is passionate about Oklahoma State University and his strategic executive experience will be very valuable as we make sure OSU students are obtaining the skills and degrees they need to succeed in the workforce."

Baetz has been the executive vice president, as well as the chief financial officer, for Berry Corporation since 2017 and is also on the board of directors.

Prior to that, he was the CFO and treasurer at a domestic oilfield services company, known as Seventy Seven Energy Inc.

Baetz studied finance and accounting from Oklahoma State University, where he graduated from in 1986.

He also obtained a masters degree focused in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Baetz will join his wife, Treca, at Oklahoma State University, who is a member of the OSU Foundation Board of Governors, the OSU Alumni Association leadership council and the OSU Alumni Association Board of Directors.

If Baetz is confirmed by the state Senate, he will succeed Calvin Anthony on a term lasting until April 4, 2030.