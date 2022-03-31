Health Watch Oklahoma (March 30, 2022)

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 8:26 pm

By: News 9

Scott Mitchell and his panel of Oklahoma experts talk about the mental health impact of Ukraine coverage on veterans. Are the images and news coverage triggering for those who have served? We talk to Stacy Hester with Eagle OPS about connecting relationships and resources to serve our Oklahoma heroes. Also, we talk to Pete Schaffer about compassion, second chances and Kaiser's Grateful Bean Cafe. It's a mental health edition of Health Watch Oklahoma, co-hosted by Jeff Dismukes, the Director of Communications for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.