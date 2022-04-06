Campus Correspondent: College Students Facing Stress And Anxiety

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 10:22 am

By: News 9

Finals are just a few weeks away for Oklahoma college students, but that's not the only major factor causing stress and anxiety for students.

Some college students who balance a full-time job and school say their mental health takes a back seat.

They also see the impact on other aspects of their life.

“I have to miss a lot of my college experience. Especially in the past two years, it’s been really hard to maintain and keep up with my social life,” said Liz Smith, a local college student.

Mental health professionals are giving students strategies for trying to balance it all.

“I always encourage them to think of their time like a budget. Whenever you have a budget of money, you make sure that you pay your bills first.” said Dr. Alan Ivy, a psychologist at Norman Behavioral Health Group.

While considering a time management solution, it is important to factor in time for yourself.

“I think it’s important for them to understand what self care is for them, in doing things that they enjoy individually, as well as with others,” said Dr. Ivy.