Several Agencies Involved In Downtown OKC Training Exercise

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 7:27 am

By: News 9

A huge law enforcement presence will be in downtown Oklahoma City Wednesday morning, but it's just a drill.

Agencies will be simulating a hazmat incident.

The purpose of the exercise is to establish and refine partnerships between local, state and federal agencies in responding to incidents involving hazardous materials that may overwhelm local resources.

Oklahoma City Emergency Management will join members of the Oklahoma National Guard, OCPD, Oklahoma City Fire and EMSA in this exercise.

Oklahoma City police say it will be visible to the public, but they don't want anyone to be concerned as they drive by.

The exercise was scheduled last fall.

It will take place in the surface lot outside of the Paycom Center Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The city asks you to avoid the areas marked "training" or "exercise in progress."