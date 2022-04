Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 6:57 am

The howling north winds have backed off some Wednesday morning.

They will pick back up Wednesday.

Winds will gust 30-50 mph at times out of the northwest.

There will be a very low humidity, so the fire danger is extreme.

Highs on Wednesday will be much cooler, only reaching the 60s.

This cool and windy trend continues through Friday.

Please use caution and do not burn!