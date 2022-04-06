Firefighters Battle Fire At NW OKC Apartments

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 9:11 am

Firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported in the 1300 block of N. Meridian, which is the Heritage House II Apartments.

Six apartment units were evacuated due to the fire, with a total of 19 residents displaced.

None of the residents were injured in the fire.

Firefighters were able to rescue four snake, two cats and one dog.

According to OKC Fire, a water main break occurred in the process of battling the fire.

The major damage of the scene occurred to the roof and attic area of the apartments.

A firefighter was minorly injured while on the scene, but was not transported to the hospital for the injury.

At one point, Oklahoma City police were called in to assist with the scene.

At this time, fire crews believe the fire began due to an electrical issue in the attic area.

This is a developing story.