Wednesday Forecast
Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 9:30 pm
By:
David Payne
Wednesday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 6, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for April 6, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for April 6, 2022.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Tuesday Afternoon Forecast for April 5, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Tuesday Afternoon Forecast for April 5, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 5, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Tuesday Morning Forecast for April 5, 2022.
Oklahoma First Lady To Visit Child Advocacy Centers
Cal Day
Child advocacy experts say they've seen an increase in Oklahoma's child abuse and neglect numbers in the last year. Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt will be in northeast Oklahoma on Wednesday to visit two Children's Advocacy Centers.
Car Crashes Into Jenks School Bus
Cal Day
First responders are on the scene of an accident involving a car and a Jenks school bus near Havard.
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition Provides COVID-19 Update
Brooke Griffin
Oklahoma health experts say the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop week after week due to Oklahomans having some form of immunity. Doctors say for those who do test positive, they are seeing more people with the BA.2 variant.
Man Hospitalized In Overnight Crash Along Highway 75
News On 6
A man is in the hospital after he lost control and crashed into a tree after midnight, says Tulsa Police.
Windy Weather Brings Increasing Fire Danger Threats
Alan Crone
The spotty overnight showers and storms are gone but strong and gusty winds will be impactful as fire danger issues return.
Bobby Rydell, 60s Teen Idol And ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Star, Dies
Associated Press
Bobby Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock ’n roll who was a star of radio, television and the movie musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” died Tuesday.
