Full-Scale Multi-Agency Training Planned In Downtown OKC Wednesday

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 10:18 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Emergency Management, along with the Oklahoma National Guard's 63rd Civil Support Team, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA will participate in a full-scale hazmat exercise in downtown Oklahoma City 8 a.m. – noon April 6.

The exercise will take place in the surface parking lot near the Paycom Center and will be visible to the public. People are asked to avoid areas marked "exercise in progress" or “training.”

“The training site will be active with emergency vehicles and emergency responders,” said Oklahoma City Police Captain Frank Barnes. “We want to let people downtown know this is happening, so they don’t get concerned when they drive by.”

The purpose of the exercise is to establish and refine partnerships between local, state and federal agencies in responding to incidents involving hazardous materials that may overwhelm local resources. The exercises are not COVID-19 or Russia-related and have been scheduled since last fall.



