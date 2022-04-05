Sprint Car Driver Wraps Her Car For Autism Awareness Month

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 5:31 pm

April is Autism Awareness Month but for Sprint Car racer Kimberly Tyre she is always autism aware.

Tyre grew up around race cars, and as soon as she was able to get behind the wheel of one, she did.

“For many years I’ve always been the woman racer, and I didn’t want the fame just because I was a woman racer and so I told my husband that I wanted to have a purpose,” said Tyre.

Her purpose was realized through her best friend’s son Daniel.

“When she showed me, I cried, not just that day, but days after,” said Patria Adkins, whose son Daniel has autism.

Tyre had her race car wrapped for autism awareness with Daniel’s name on it.

“At the time, I didn’t know why she did that but after talking to her and I know that he has made a really huge impact on her,” said Adkins.

“It was genuinely just a gesture to honor him and her and it just kind of got big,” said Tyre.

The car became popular after a Facebook post.

“Patria had made a post in there of my car and people enjoyed it. I posted in there and asked people about having their names on my car this year and it blew up from there,” said Tyre.

There are now 87 names on the car from all over the world

“I have three people from the UK on here and I have one from Australia, I have a couple from Canada. I’m going to have more next year, now that I know how many I can really fit on here,” said Tyre

Adkins still gets emotional over the act of her best friend

“Nobody has ever done anything like this for me or my son,” said Adkins.

“I mean Daniel is a big part of my life, he has been since he was born,” said Tyre.

Daniel is into car racing, but the loud sounds are somewhat of a trigger for him, besides like most 12-year-olds he’d rather be fishing or playing video games.



