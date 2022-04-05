OKC Family Held Hostage By Suspect Accused Of Shooting At OHP Troopers

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 5:31 pm

An Oklahoma City woman told her story to News 9 on Tuesday about her family’s frightening experience with an armed fugitive. Oklahoma City police said Gabriel Yeatman, 34, broke into the woman’s home following a pursuit and shootout on I-240 with Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers last week.

Yeatman's run from the law came to end on Monday in Chickasha when he was captured by U.S. Marshals and Oklahoma City police. He was placed into custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center and booked on nine complaints stemming from his crime spree.

“They’re kind of just focusing on him shooting at the officer and I understand that’s a big deal,” said Hannah Coleman, held hostage in home by Yeatman. “But that’s not the only thing that happened.”

Hannah Coleman said the wanted man held her family hostage for two hours before she could call police last Friday morning.

“At one point he laid at the end of my bed to catch a breath,” said Coleman.

At the time, Coleman had no idea Yeatman was running from authorities. She said he broke into her southwest Oklahoma City home to evade capture. Coleman's brother first came face-to-face with the armed suspect before he made his way into Coleman's bedroom where she was asleep with her two-year-old child.

“This man has a gun in his hand and he’s saying that he got jumped,” said Coleman. “And he needs us to let him stay here until these men leave.”

However, she could see police lights out her window and knew Yeatman was lying.

“I was scared,” said Coleman. “I did whatever he said because there was a gun in his hand and my kids are my first priority.”

She said when Yeatman finally left, he took off in her rental car.

“I went to get the keys for my car and realized the key were nowhere to be found,” said Coleman. “I looked and the car was not in the driveway.”

Police found the car abandoned 10 blocks from Coleman's home.

Coleman said they are still in shock Yeatman broke into their home, but they are thankful he did not harm anyone.

“It’s crazy that you see all the house on this block,” said Coleman. “He ended up getting into mine.”

Yeatman was also accused of ramming a Trooper's car head-on. OHP officials said the Trooper was sore from the crash but otherwise fine. No one was hit by the gunfire.



