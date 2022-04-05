×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
81°
Feels like 81°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 5:41 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
More Like This
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 5)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 5)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 5)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 5)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 5)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 5)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (April 4)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (April 4)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Tulsa Zoo Takes Some Birds Off Display Due To Avian Flu Concerns
Jonathan Cooper
The Tulsa Zoo is taking precautions to prevent the spread of avian flu among its birds. Several kinds of birds are not on display, as the flu spreads across the country and has now been discovered in Oklahoma, but has not been confirmed at the zoo.
Tulsa Zoo Takes Some Birds Off Display Due To Avian Flu Concerns
Jonathan Cooper
The Tulsa Zoo is taking precautions to prevent the spread of avian flu among its birds. Several kinds of birds are not on display, as the flu spreads across the country and has now been discovered in Oklahoma, but has not been confirmed at the zoo.
TPD: Suspect In 2 Recent Homicides Arrested
News On 6
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of killing two women within one week. Police say they fear he could have had more victims had they not stopped the suspect when they did. Terryl Brooks is now in jail accused of murdering two women.
TPD: Suspect In 2 Recent Homicides Arrested
News On 6
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of killing two women within one week. Police say they fear he could have had more victims had they not stopped the suspect when they did. Terryl Brooks is now in jail accused of murdering two women.
Philbrook Museum Showcases Art Made By Oklahoma Kids
Sawyer Buccy
Thousands of Oklahoma kids created art that's being showcased right now at the Philbrook Museum. Curators tell News On 6's Sawyer Buccy the space is for people of all ages to take some time to appreciate the mind of a child. "We are standing in an absolute explosion of children's creativity," said Jenny Fisher, The Big Show Cocurator.
Philbrook Museum Showcases Art Made By Oklahoma Kids
Sawyer Buccy
Thousands of Oklahoma kids created art that's being showcased right now at the Philbrook Museum. Curators tell News On 6's Sawyer Buccy the space is for people of all ages to take some time to appreciate the mind of a child. "We are standing in an absolute explosion of children's creativity," said Jenny Fisher, The Big Show Cocurator.
Election Day In Oklahoma, Polls Open Until 7
Ashlyn Brothers
It's election day, and many Green Country School Districts have multi-million-dollar bond issues on the ballot, plus some cities have significant propositions up for a vote. The polls are open until 7 p.m. and we will be keeping a watchful eye on the results, keeping in mind that school bonds need a 60% majority to pass.
Election Day In Oklahoma, Polls Open Until 7
Ashlyn Brothers
It's election day, and many Green Country School Districts have multi-million-dollar bond issues on the ballot, plus some cities have significant propositions up for a vote. The polls are open until 7 p.m. and we will be keeping a watchful eye on the results, keeping in mind that school bonds need a 60% majority to pass.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Tulsa Zoo Takes Some Birds Off Display Due To Avian Flu Concerns
Jonathan Cooper
The Tulsa Zoo is taking precautions to prevent the spread of avian flu among its birds. Several kinds of birds are not on display, as the flu spreads across the country and has now been discovered in Oklahoma, but has not been confirmed at the zoo.
TPD: Suspect In 2 Recent Homicides Arrested
News On 6
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of killing two women within one week. Police say they fear he could have had more victims had they not stopped the suspect when they did. Terryl Brooks is now in jail accused of murdering two women.
Philbrook Museum Showcases Art Made By Oklahoma Kids
Sawyer Buccy
Thousands of Oklahoma kids created art that's being showcased right now at the Philbrook Museum. Curators tell News On 6's Sawyer Buccy the space is for people of all ages to take some time to appreciate the mind of a child. "We are standing in an absolute explosion of children's creativity," said Jenny Fisher, The Big Show Cocurator.
Election Day In Oklahoma, Polls Open Until 7
Ashlyn Brothers
It's election day, and many Green Country School Districts have multi-million-dollar bond issues on the ballot, plus some cities have significant propositions up for a vote. The polls are open until 7 p.m. and we will be keeping a watchful eye on the results, keeping in mind that school bonds need a 60% majority to pass.
Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For 2015 Tulsa Rape After State Conviction Overturned
David Prock
A Tulsa man was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday for a rape he committed near the OSU-Tulsa campus in 2015, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
John Holcomb Previews The Masters
John Holcomb
The world's best golfers are in Augusta, Georgia preparing for the Masters Tournament that's a tradition unlike any other. News broke on Tuesday that Tiger Woods would be making his return to professional golf at Augusta National.
View More Stories