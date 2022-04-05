Bob Bowlsby To Step Away From Role As Big 12 Conference Commissioner Later This Year

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 3:19 pm

By: News 9

Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Tuesday that he will step away from the Commissioner’s chair later this year after a decade of leading the league.

Bowlsby will remain Commissioner of the Big 12 until the appointment of a new Commissioner and will then, at the request of the Conference, transition to a new interim role with the Conference, subject to the mutual agreement of Bowlsby and the new Commissioner.

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career,” said Bowlsby.

Bowlsby was appointed Commissioner in 2012.

﻿The Conference is interviewing and engaging an executive search consulting firm to assist it in an extensive national search process for the new Commissioner, which will begin in the next few weeks.