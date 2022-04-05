Harrah Community Supports Brady Manek As His College Basketball Career Comes To A Close

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 9:53 am

Friends, family and even past coaches for Brady Manek made their way to New Orleans for the NCAA title game, but while it might not have ended in UNC's favor, it did let the town of Harrah celebrate their basketball star.

From signs in front of businesses to his jerseys hanging up in the pizza parlor, and the school wearing their UNC blue, it indeed was a Manek Monday.

"For me, it was just like he will get to play in the national championship," said Char Rochelle, Harrah Men's Basketball Coach.

Brady's former high school basketball coach, mentor and friend was in New Orleans, watching his former player on the most important stage for college basketball.

"Watching somebody that I coached at the high school level, and the game's intensity, what he did out there was incredible," said Rochelle.

The coach spoke with Brady last night, and it was full of emotion, but he said it was more of a celebration in his mind, seeing a kid he coached in high school make it all the way.

"He is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached, and there is a reason that he was there last night. He has put in the work," said Rochelle.

He put in the work and poured into relationships from his Harrah roots.

"Before he left for UNC, he came to my house and had dinner. He facetimed my kids Friday night," said Rochelle.

Manek did get on Twitter Monday night to say that he got to experience some of the greatest moments a basketball player could ask for, and he is thankful for his time as a Tar Heel.