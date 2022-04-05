Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast

'Sky High For Kids' Organization Looks To Reduce The Cases Of Pediatric Cancer

Nearly 17,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year and Sky High for Kids is working to reduce that number. The Texas-based organization is expanding a chapter in Oklahoma to support Oklahoma Pediatric Cancer patients and families attending Saint Francis and Saint Jude. CEO and Founder Brittany Franklin and Oklahoma Fundraising Chair, Lilac Guzman joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about the mission of Sky High for Kids and two Oklahoma fundraisers.