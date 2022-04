Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 6:33 am

A foggy Tuesday morning commute!

Dense Fog Advisory is out until 9 AM.

Plan for a warm and breezy Tuesday afternoon.

Highs for the day will be in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

On Tuesday night, a strong cold front arrives.

This will bring a chance for a few showers and storms in the east.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 60s with a gusty northwest wind.