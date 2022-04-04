×
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday, April 4th 2022, 5:37 pm
By:
David Payne
Monday Evening Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Glenpool Residents Experiencing Sewage-Like Odors
News On 6
The City of Glenpool is trying to figure out what's causing some areas to smell like sewage. The City says the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently inspected the sewage treatment plant to make sure it was operating normally.
Glenpool Residents Experiencing Sewage-Like Odors
News On 6
The City of Glenpool is trying to figure out what's causing some areas to smell like sewage. The City says the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently inspected the sewage treatment plant to make sure it was operating normally.
Tulsa Police Lieutenant Returns Home From Delivering Supplies To Ukraine
Jordan Tidwell
A Tulsa police officer is back home after spending three weeks volunteering to help at the Ukraine-Poland border. Lieutenant Brandon Wykoff worked with a non-profit group to help deliver supplies into Ukraine.
Tulsa Police Lieutenant Returns Home From Delivering Supplies To Ukraine
Jordan Tidwell
A Tulsa police officer is back home after spending three weeks volunteering to help at the Ukraine-Poland border. Lieutenant Brandon Wykoff worked with a non-profit group to help deliver supplies into Ukraine.
Oklahoma Doctor Delivering Critical Medical Supplies To Ukraine
Grant Stephens
An Oklahoma doctor leaves Tuesday morning to deliver antibiotics and medical supplies to Ukraine. Doctors in Kyiv reached out to the national nonprofit Global Care Force and said their supply chain has been cut off, and they're running out of supplies.
Oklahoma Doctor Delivering Critical Medical Supplies To Ukraine
Grant Stephens
An Oklahoma doctor leaves Tuesday morning to deliver antibiotics and medical supplies to Ukraine. Doctors in Kyiv reached out to the national nonprofit Global Care Force and said their supply chain has been cut off, and they're running out of supplies.
Red Cross Helping 28 People Who Lost Their Apartments To Fire
Ashlyn Brothers
Twenty-eight people and their pets are looking for new places to live after their apartment building went up in flames. The fire broke out early Saturday morning at Harper's Lodge, near 51st and Yale while many residents were still sleeping.
Red Cross Helping 28 People Who Lost Their Apartments To Fire
Ashlyn Brothers
Twenty-eight people and their pets are looking for new places to live after their apartment building went up in flames. The fire broke out early Saturday morning at Harper's Lodge, near 51st and Yale while many residents were still sleeping.
