Monday, April 4th 2022, 4:48 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is in the studio cooking up some breakfast favorites.

1/2 cup butter 1 cup sugar 1/2 cup buttermilk 1 teaspoon vanilla or vanilla paste 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon cinnamon *

In a medium sized saucepan, melt the butter in the bottom of the pan. Stir in the sugar and buttermilk. Bring the mixture to a boil. Turn off the heat and stir in the vanilla, cinnamon and baking soda. Serve warm to pour on your favorite pancakes and waffles!

*Feel free to sub out different flavors or spices!