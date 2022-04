Monday, April 4th 2022, 4:04 pm

By: News 9

School Bus Involved In Accident In NW Oklahoma City

Crews responded to an accident involving a school bus in NW Oklahoma City.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near NW 63rd St. and Rockwell Ave.

There were 16 students on the bus when the crash occurred.

The bus is owned by Putnam City Public Schools.

No injuries were reported in the accident. Medics are assisted students with sheltering in place.