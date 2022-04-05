Latino Community Development Agency, United WE Aim To Boost Minority Representation In Leadership Positions

Monday, April 4th 2022, 10:22 pm

There's a new effort to get more women of color into leadership roles across the metro.

Those behind the push hope it makes our community's decision-making process more inclusive.

The Latino Community Development Agency told News 9 the Latino community is growing in OKC but when it comes to civic engagement the representation is far behind.

They are partnering with United WE to get more women of color involved.

“I tell those that are hesitant at least you are at the table. Because if we’re not at the table we have no voice, and it gets worse,” said Dr. Raúl Font, the LCDA President.

“When you have diverse perspectives sitting around the decision-making table you make the decision for everyone. Representation matters,” said Wendy Doyle, the United WE President and CEO.

According to the 2020 Census, Hispanics make up 21% of OKC’s population. Dr. Raúl Font said while the city is growing more diverse it's struggling with inclusion.

“Having them being included in voting, in discussions, sitting at the table, that’s where we are behind,” he said.

United WE is partnering with the City of Oklahoma City and the Latino Community Development Agency to help women of color navigate the application process for city boards and commissions.

“These webinars are going to tell the interested parties this is what you are supposed to do, these are the responsibilities of a board, and this is how you can apply to be on these boards,” said Font.

Mayor Holt supported the partnership in a statement saying, “We are always looking to engage more women in our community’s decision-making, especially women of color, so that our outcomes reflect the broadest possible spectrum of life experiences.”

“He’s been a real leader and supporter of this effort,” said Doyle.

“I think the attempted is there, they know it’s a need we just have to take full advantage,” said Font.

The webinars are free for women that are interested. Women can apply online, the first one is later this month.







