Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game

Monday, April 4th 2022, 12:23 pm

Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans.

Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career.

Now, it's no surprise this Kansas coach is back at it for the national title.

But it's a sentimental moment as Self's dad, the late Bill Self Sr. and former OSSAA official, passed earlier this year and will not be around as Self coaches in the title game.

"Everybody goes through stuff. And certainly, my stuff isn't bigger than anybody else's. But it's been a situation for myself and my family that I probably have taken more pride in this than I have ever before," said Kansas Head Coach Bill Self.

While he is thinking of his dad, Self is ready to play Monday, and if they don't win in the title game then North Carolina and another Oklahoman will take it all.

After his days in Harrah, you might remember Brady Manek hitting three pointers for the University of Oklahoma.

Manek, once known as a Larry Bird lookalike during his time at OU, made his way to North Carolina this season to play for the Tar Heels.

"I have played Kansas 8 or 9, maybe ten times; I do not know how many times. They have a lot of good teams and a lot of good pieces, and a lot of good players." said Manek.

Coach Self says the same for Manek. He's preparing his team for what Manek does on the floor.

"Brady has been unbelievable," said Coach Self.' "We have shot 91 threes as a team in the tournament, and Manek and Love have shot 90 themselves."

Monday in Harrah, the schools will have their own Manek Monday, wearing UNC blue.

Tipoff for the March Madness championship game is Monday at 8:20 p.m.