Monday, April 4th 2022, 7:12 am

By: News 9

Jury Selection Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Tulsa Police Sergeant

Jury selection begins Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing a Tulsa Police Sergeant.

David Ware is accused of shooting and killing Sergeant Craig Johnson and injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop in the summer of 2020.

The Tulsa County DA expects the jury selection process to be extensive, taking about 2 weeks.

Each juror will go through a round of questioning to determine bias.

People who move on will be asked about their personal history with law enforcement.

If convicted, the DA says Ware could face life in prison, life in prison without the possibility of parole or death.

The prosecution's goal is to find jurors who respect all three outcomes.

Ware was in court for a pretrial hearing last week.

His defense asked the judge to allow an argument for self-defense, claiming Sergeant Johnson attacked Ware.

Prosecutors want the argument thrown out, saying Ware resisted and fought the officers.

The judge is expected to make a decision on the motion Monday.

The DA expects the trial to take about a month.