Monday, April 4th 2022, 7:03 am

By: News 9

Lily Richardson is a 2nd grade teacher at Reagan Elementary in the Norman school district.

Lily teaches STEM, language and much more through her cooking curriculum “Kids Can Cook.”

She teaches her students practical skills they can use beyond the classroom.

Every other Friday, she teaches her students a new cooking skill and a nutrition lesson, and then they actually cook and eat their recipes.

Lily is Reagan Elementary’s teacher of the year!

