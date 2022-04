Monday, April 4th 2022, 6:39 am

Scattered showers and storms Monday.

Highs on Monday will be in the 50s north of the boundary and 70s down around the red river.

We will have a chance for strong to severe storms Monday down to the south.

Large hail up to golf balls will be possible.

Winds could gust 75 mph with a low tornado threat.

On Monday, the tornado threat is much higher south of the Red River in Texas.

