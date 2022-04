Sunday, April 3rd 2022, 11:07 pm

By: News 9

Police arrested a man in connection to an Oklahoma City murder that happened Friday.

Officers say there was an altercation at a home near Southwest 23rd and Harvey. The victim was taken to a hospital but died from their injuries.

51-year-old Roosevelt Chapman was booked into the county jail this weekend on a first degree murder complaint.

We're expecting more information on Monday.