Sunday, April 3rd 2022, 10:50 pm

Name Of Suspect In Turner Turnpike Shootout Released By OHP

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of the suspect who led troopers on a pursuit through Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said he's accused of shooting at law enforcement before they fired back, killing him.

Related Story: Highway Patrol Releases Name Of Suspect In Turner Turnpike Shootout

News 9's Hunter McKee shared the details, Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on News 9.