Sunday, April 3rd 2022, 6:45 pm

By: News 9

Moore Police Searching For Man Accused Of Driving Stolen Car, Fleeing Traffic Stop

Moore Police are looking for a suspect on the run Sunday night.

Police said Tyler Secrist ran from a from a traffic stop near North 12th and Santa Fe on Saturday.

Turns out the car he was pulled over in was stolen. Secrist also has outstanding warrants in Cleveland County.

If you have any information contact the Moore Police Department.